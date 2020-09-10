Judd Apatow Teams up with Adam Schiff to Raise Money to Get Democrats Elected

Left-wing Hollywood director Judd Apatow is stumping for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), advertising an upcoming “special conversation” with the anti-Trump congressman and announcing that all proceeds will go to the lawmaker’s reelection fund as well as his “efforts to elect Democrats.”

“Join me for a conversation with Adam Schiff tomorrow. Proceeds will go to Congressman Schiff’s re-election fund, and his efforts to elect Democrats. Lots to discuss!!!” the 40-Year-Old Virgin filmmaker said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The virtual event takes place on Thursday and lists single tickets beginning at $250. Attendees can snag six tickets to the event for $1,000.

Earlier this year, the King of Staten Island director expressed confidence that the American people will vote out both Trump and Republicans in November.

“He normalized being insane but we will vote Trump and all Republicans out in November,” Judd Apatow said. “They care more about their power than helping people. None stand up and say the President is inept and that is a dereliction of duty. As a party they are responsible for thousands of deaths.”

In April, Apatow declared President Trump an “insane idiot” pushed an effort to oust the president, saying “if our government worked at all he would be impeached and removed immediately.”

Apatow’s public support for Schiff follows the House Intelligence Committee chairman’s failed attempt to remove the president from office, infamously faking the conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Schiff recently asserted that Attorney General William Barr is “flat-out lying to the American people” about the threat China poses in regard to the U.S. election.