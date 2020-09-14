Kid Rock to Headline Trump Rally in Michigan

Detroit rocker Kid Rock is set to headline President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Harrison Charter Township, Michigan, on Monday, along with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to the event description posted to the president’s campaign website.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Last year, Kid Rock went golfing with President Trump at the Trump International Golf Club, one day after the Russia collusion investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was completed.

“Another great day on the links!” wrote Kid Rock on Twitter following the golf outing. “Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!”

In 2017, the rocker appeared to be flirting with a potential senate run in Michigan with a fiery Facebook message in which he blasted the media for “once again” being “wrong” about his potential candidacy and took a shot at incumbent senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real…” wrote Kid Rock in a 2017 tweet, sharing a link to what appeared to be a campaign website, kidrockforsenate.com.

“The answer is an absolute YES,” he added.

Kid Rock was also at the White House when the president signed major music regulation bill, the Orrin G. Hatch-Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act, into law.

Kid rock has long been a supporter of the president and has taken on the social justice left. “F**k ANYONE who takes a knee or sits during our national anthem!” the Detroit crooner said of NFL anthem protesters in September 2017.

