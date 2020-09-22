Cardi B Faces Defamation Suit over ‘Racist MAGA Supporters’ Smear

Rapper and Joe Biden backer Cardi B is facing a defamation lawsuit for attacking and smearing Long Island beachgoers as “racist” MAGA supporters.

Cardi B — along with her sister Hennessy Carolina, as well as her sister’s girlfriend, model Michelle Diaz — are facing a lawsuit from beachgoers for assault, battery, defamation, and civil rights violations after an incident on Smith Point Beach on September 6, according to a report by ABC 7 New York.

The suit alleges that Cardi B defamed a group of Long Island beachgoers by calling them “racist MAGA supporters” and posting an edited video featuring commentary of an altercation between the beachgoers and her sister, as well as her sister’s girlfriend, reports Page Six.

Earlier this month, Cardi B attacked Trump supporters as “racist” after her sister apparently feuded with a group of beachgoers over a parking spot. The rapper took to Instagram to post a video that appears to show her sister hurling profanities at the group, one of whom was wearing a MAGA hat.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

While the video appears to now be deleted from Cardi B’s Instagram account, the rapper had also taken the altercation to Twitter, where she further feuded with conservative firebrand Candace Owens about the incident.

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” said beachgoers’ attorney John Ray.

Hennessy claimed that the men targeted her and Diaz because “they saw us parking here and we were speaking Spanish and we’re mixed.”

“Hennessy, Cardi B, and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists,” said Ray.

“Real threats of harm were made,” Ray added. “They live in fear now. Their reputations have been ruined. We seek substantial damages.”

