Watch: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Warns Against ‘Celebrities, Influencers’ Who Don’t Know the Facts About Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has warned the public to ignore the celebrities, online influencers, and other activists who are attempting to shape public opinion on the Breonna Taylor controversy, saying that they don’t know the facts of the case.

Daniel Cameron said during a press conference Wednesday that Hollywood stars will try to influence the public’s feelings about the explosive case.

“There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky, will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” he said. “But they don’t.”

Protests broke out in Louisville Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury declined to bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor. One video shows protesters shouting, “We didn’t get it, burn it down!” while another shows a U-haul truck bearing a sign that said “Abolish the police.”

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron revealed that contrary to numerous published reports, the police involved in the shooting death knocked before entering the apartment of Taylor’s boyfriend.

Breonna Taylor was killed in the crossfire after her boyfriend opened fire on the police officers, believing they were intruders.

Hollywood stars are already weighing in on the grand jury’s decision, including Oscar winner Viola Davis and actor Jeffrey Wright, who both condemned the decision.

In recent weeks, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Regina King have drawn public attention to the case. Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of her O Magazine and even paid for 26 billboards calling for the arrest of the police officers to be erected around Louisville.

Actresses Regina King and Udo Azuba wore “Breonna Taylor” shirts while accepting their Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Last month, Hollywood celebrities commemorated 150 days since the death of Breonna Taylor. Stars including Viola Davis, Meagan Good, Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, and Sarah Silverman appeared on social media wearing t-shirts reading, “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

