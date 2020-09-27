Hollywood Reacts to New York Times Tax Returns Story: ‘Donald Capone’

Joel B. Pollak

Hollywood celebrities reacted in outrage and alarm at the New York Times‘ exposé Sunday, in which the Times reported that it had obtained President Donald Trump’s tax returns going back over two decades.

In recent years, the Times noted, President Trump had paid little to no taxes, thanks to recording heavy business losses.

The Times also noted that there was no evidence of any unknown financial links to Russia; that nothing in the tax returns showed illicit payments to former lawyer Michael Cohen; and that Trump was, as he had long claimed, been under a lengthy audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In April 2017, the New Republic ran an article titled “How Trump’s Tax Returns Became a Liberal Fantasy.” In it, author Moira Donegan noted:

Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns has been fuel for all manner of complaints from the left. Sober ethics concerns run alongside wild conspiracy theories.

But the problem with using the tax returns as a symbol for all of Trump’s corruption is that the returns themselves may be less than earth shattering. This is, at least, what seems to be suggested by the scattered documents that have been made public thus far.

Donegan noted that Silverman had spoken at a rally in New York demanding Trump release his taxes, alongside an inflatable chicken.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News

