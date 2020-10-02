Actor Armie Hammer: ‘I Like the Presidents Who DON’T Get COVID’

President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, which has killed more than 208,000 Americans, and actor Armie Hammer took to Twitter and cracked a joke about it.

“I like the presidents who DON’T get covid,” Armie Hammer said in his tweet.

I like the presidents who DON’T get covid. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) October 2, 2020

The Man From UNCLE star often uses his Twitter feed to slam the president, the police, Republicans, and the United States. Not long ago, for instance, Hammer went on the attack against Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter for donating to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Just this week the Call Me By Your Name star faced a backlash for a joke in bad taste about Trump’s backside, and calling the president a “racist and a rapist.”

Hammer was just one of a myriad of Hollywood denizens who celebrated or mocked the president’s positive COVID-19 test result.

Among many others, West Wing star Bradley Whitford called Trump a “vile human being” after the announcement, and left-wing director Rob Reiner posted the false claim that Trump called COVID a “hoax” (which Trump never did). Then screenwriter and Borat director Larry Charles accused Trump of trying to kill Biden with the virus at the debates, and comedian and producer Chelsea Handler posted a photo of herself looking relaxed and pleased after the announcement. Comedian Jaboukie Young-White scolded fans who would pray for Trump’s recovery.

