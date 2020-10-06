John Cusack Compares Trump’s Political Style to Hitler’s

Hollywood actor and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) surrogate John Cusack compared President Donald Trump to Germany’s Nazi-era chancellor Adolf Hitler in a recent interview.

“Hitler sort of stole from the avant-garde left,” Cusack said the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “He hated the message of the avant-garde left because it was anti-war, but he understood that politics was the new art and that art and politics were going to be infused. You can see Trump sort of doing the same thing.”

“The first time he tore a child away from their mother’s arms and put them in a cage, this wasn’t a reality TV show anymore. This was real fascism,” he added.

Cusack’s remarks come after the Being John Malkovich star referred to President Trump is “the anti Christ for dummies.”

“Trump is basically a test run for true evil: the anti christ for dummies,” he wrote on Twitter in August. “The gods saying We’re going to give you a version so obvious with such Unimaginable Stupididty & abject cretinism & sloth – to show how decadent & empty yr culture & institutions have become – change.”

In July 2019, Cusack was forced to apologize for tweeting an anti-Semitic cartoon and then deleting it.

The image showed a blue Star of David above a hand pushing down on a group of people accompanied by a quote frequently misattributed to the philosopher Voltaire: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”

Cusack added, “Follow the money.” The quotation is a reworking of one from American white nationalist and Holocaust denier Kevin Alfred Strom.

Cusack initially defended the tweet against social media critics, accusing Israel of atrocities against Palestinians. He then blamed a “bot” for the post before deleting it.

“Made a mistake retweeting that — as I said — and sorry,” he later tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.