Hollywood Celebs Attack Pence During VP Debate: ‘F**k Off, Mike’ ‘F**king D*ck’ ‘Homophobic Fascist’

HBO/Associated Press/Kevin Winter/Getty Images
David Ng

Leftist Hollywood celebrities took aim at Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, engaging in vicious name calling and insults that had little to do with the substance of what Pence said. At the same time, many stars lavished unconditional praise on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

A lot of the nasty name calling focused on personal attacks on the vice president and his wife, accusing them of homophobia and bigotry.

Scrubs actor Zach Braff called the vice president a “homophobic fascist sycophant.”

Comedian Billy Eichner called the vice president “a fucking homophobe” while also attacking Karen Pence as a “bigot.”

Actor Adam Goldberg claimed that Pence is “on the DL.”

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford bizarrely compared Pence to “a priest telling you it’s okay to take your pants off.”

Bette Midler called the vice president a “mealymouthed loyalist,” adding “he should hang his head in shame.”

Alyssa Milano called the vice president “a failure” across the board.

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actors Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis, and directors Judd Apatow and Rob Reiner focused on the fly that landed on the vice president’s head. So did New York Times film critic and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang, who both posted smug tweets about the fly.

Actor Kamail Nanjiani dug deep and said “Every time Pence says “The American people” stab yourself in the eye.”

Actor Josh Malina called Pence a “smarmy, android-like, lying shitbag.”

Comedian Sandra Bernhard labelled the vice president an “anti science lying jack ass.”

Actor Ethan Embry called the vice president a “fucking dick.”

Actor Ron Perlman said the vice president made his throw up in house mouth.

Star Trek actor George Takei accused Pence of failing to respect the rules of the debate.

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted that Pence ” tells lies into camera like it’s no big deal…. Just wow.”

Comedian Patton Oswalt threw a temper tantrum: “Fuck off, Mike. FUCK OFF.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

