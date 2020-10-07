Hollywood Celebs Attack Pence During VP Debate: ‘F**k Off, Mike’ ‘F**king D*ck’ ‘Homophobic Fascist’

Leftist Hollywood celebrities took aim at Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, engaging in vicious name calling and insults that had little to do with the substance of what Pence said. At the same time, many stars lavished unconditional praise on Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

A lot of the nasty name calling focused on personal attacks on the vice president and his wife, accusing them of homophobia and bigotry.

Scrubs actor Zach Braff called the vice president a “homophobic fascist sycophant.”

I really don’t like this fella.

And not just cause he’s a homophobic fascist sycophant. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 8, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner called the vice president “a fucking homophobe” while also attacking Karen Pence as a “bigot.”

THE WHITE HOUSE ITSELF IS A FUCKING COVID HOTSPOT GO HOME WITH YOUR BIGOT WIFE YOU FUCKING HOMOPHOBE — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 8, 2020

Actor Adam Goldberg claimed that Pence is “on the DL.”

We've always known he was on the DL, but that load in the eye he took finally confirms it. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) October 8, 2020

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford bizarrely compared Pence to “a priest telling you it’s okay to take your pants off.”

Pence has the aw-shucks nonchalance of a priest telling you it's okay to take your pants off. Without the moral stature. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 8, 2020

Bette Midler called the vice president a “mealymouthed loyalist,” adding “he should hang his head in shame.”

#mikepence is a mealymouthed loyalist. This administration did nothing to help people get through this pandemic, NOTHING. He should hang his head in shame. I hope this follows him forever. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 8, 2020

Alyssa Milano called the vice president “a failure” across the board.

Mike Pence was a failure as a governor, as a member of Congress, as a Vice President, and as a Coronavirus Task Force head. He has never demonstrated the capability to be president. #Debates2020 #Kamala4VP #VPDebate — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 8, 2020

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actors Mark Hamill and Jamie Lee Curtis, and directors Judd Apatow and Rob Reiner focused on the fly that landed on the vice president’s head. So did New York Times film critic and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang, who both posted smug tweets about the fly.

Well, I wish we had thought of this on @VeepHBO – who’s controlling the fly? pic.twitter.com/x6NGEJs0Gy — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) October 8, 2020

FLY: “Now that I have your attention! VOTE!” pic.twitter.com/FEdZz47FuO — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 8, 2020

This fly is the equivalent to a poop nugget falling out of his pants mid debate. It says it all. It’s Trump throwing paper towels. It’s Trump saying shithole countries. It’s Trump staring at an eclipse. It’s Trump getting spanked by Stormy Daniels after his wife gives birth. pic.twitter.com/BvqZmNrRXa — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) October 8, 2020

That fly knew bullshit when it smelled it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 8, 2020

Actor Kamail Nanjiani dug deep and said “Every time Pence says “The American people” stab yourself in the eye.”

Every time Pence says “The American people” stab yourself in the eye. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 8, 2020

Actor Josh Malina called Pence a “smarmy, android-like, lying shitbag.”

Honest question: When you compare this accomplished, razor-sharp, warm, and witty woman to this smarmy, android-like, lying shitbag, which of them do you find more likable? — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) October 8, 2020

Comedian Sandra Bernhard labelled the vice president an “anti science lying jack ass.”

you anti science lying jack ass #VPDebate @VP — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) October 8, 2020

Actor Ethan Embry called the vice president a “fucking dick.”

What a fucking dick — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) October 8, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman said the vice president made his throw up in house mouth.

Thank you Mike Pence! I think I lost 7 pounds from throwing up in my mouth! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 8, 2020

Star Trek actor George Takei accused Pence of failing to respect the rules of the debate.

Pence just keeps talking because he is not interested in following the rules or bring respectful. Which is precisely on brand with the entire Trump administration. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020

Actress Sophia Bush tweeted that Pence ” tells lies into camera like it’s no big deal…. Just wow.”

I know I shouldn’t be shocked anymore, but the lying from this Administration is truly hard to fathom. @VP tells lies into camera like it’s no big deal. Lies that have been shown to BE lies by countless on camera moments this year. Doesn’t care. Just wow. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 8, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt threw a temper tantrum: “Fuck off, Mike. FUCK OFF.”

Fuck off, Mike. FUCK. OFF. You stepped on this rake. Now shut the fuck up and move on. #VPDebate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com