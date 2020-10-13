Lin-Manuel Miranda Leads ‘Hamilton’ Cast Fundraising Push for Biden Campaign

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, will reunite on Friday for a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden and other Democrat politicians running for office. The reunion will feature a panel discussion as well as a “special” online performance by cast members.

“Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot,” the official invitation reads. The event will feature appearances by actors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa, and Phillipa Soo.

A cast Q&A session will be moderated by Thomas Kail, who directed the Tony Award-winning musical. The discussion will be followed by a “special performance.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump and has teamed up with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which is pushing voter registration among young people as well as vote by mail.

Miranda recently shot a Spanish-language commercial for the Biden campaign targeting Puerto Ricans living in Florida. The ad was reportedly financed by billionaire and failed presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg (D). The United for Progress PAC, which targets Latino voters, is also behind the ad campaign.

Watch below:

Actress Philippa Soo, who played Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway musical, is also a vocal Trump hater and has called the president a “racist” while demanding his impeachment.

Impeach Trump the Racist. — Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 29, 2019

In 2016, Miranda and his fellow cast members lectured then-Vice President elect Mike Pence from the stage when he attended a performance of the Broadway production.

“We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir,” actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who played Aaron Burr, told the then-vice president elect. “But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com