Chris Evans Rips Trump During Biden/Harris ‘Avengers’ Fundraiser: ‘The Fish Rots from the Head’

Captain America star Chris Evans reportedly ripped President Donald Trump during an Avengers-themed fundraiser for Joe Biden on Tuesday, accusing the president of “actively trying to divide us.” The Hollywood star also blamed the president for the problems facing the country: “I think the fish rots from the head down.”

He was joined by special guest Kamala Harris, who said, “I couldn’t agree with you more about the fish.”

Chris Evans made the remarks during a virtual cast reunion of the The Avengers and its sequels that also featured appearances by Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Zoe Saldana, and surprise guest Robert Downey Jr.

“It’s tough right now, because I have strong political opinions,” Evans said, according to published reports. “But what I see happening right now, as I’m sure we all see it happening, is that we’re such a divided country. And not to start throwing bombs so early in this thing, but I think the fish rots from the head down.”

Sen. Harris (D-CA) logged in a few moments later, telling Evans, “I couldn’t agree with you more about the fish.”

How will I ever be able to top yesterday’s birthday? A big thank you to @DonCheadle, @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr, @zoesaldana, @Russo_Brothers, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and all of our grassroots supporters for making it so special. pic.twitter.com/NVuc6f8QY2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 21, 2020

Evans didn’t call out President Trump by name during the event, referring to the commander in chief as “someone.”

“We have someone actively trying to divide us,” the Hollywood star reportedly said. “So my involvement in politics these days is just trying to get people engaged. I think people are turning off because it’s such a vitriolic, divisive landscape right now, so the task that I’ve dedicated myself towards is try and return to a place of civil discourse and finding commonality as opposed to finding where we disagree. Just to make the government work the way it’s supposed to work, and that only happens with engagement.”

The fundraiser also doubled as an admiration society for Kamala Harris, with the stars tossing softball questions in her direction.

Scarlett Johansson reportedly asked the vice presidential hopeful what Marvel superpower she would want. Harris replied that she would want Black Panther Shuri’s ability to invent new technology, adding that she would use it to fight climate change and forge a world of peace and equity.

“One of the things I love about these [Avengers] characters is that even those characters who start out having issues with each other or grievances or insecurities, then those characters suit up and they suit up when it counts,” Harris said.

“I guess if the Avengers can assemble from across the galaxy, then the American people can get together from wherever we are, whoever we voted for in the last election, and whatever language our grandmother spoke, and come together to get the country on the right track.”

