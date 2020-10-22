Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio Headlining CBS ‘Nonpartisan’ Get Out the Vote Bash

Left-wing Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kerry Washington will participate in an allegedly nonpartisan CBS broadcast celebrating democracy and pushing voter turnout.

“Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy,” set to air October 29, is being billed as “nonpartisan celebration of American democracy” and “every single citizen’s right to vote.” The broadcast will be hosted by Washington, Alicia Keys, and Ugly Betty star America Ferrera.

Celebrate the power of voting with Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy. Hosted by @aliciakeys, @AmericaFerrera & @kerrywashington, this one-hour special will air Thursday, 10/29 at 9/8c on CBS & @CBSAllAccess. Learn more here: https://t.co/Qs8KkfGEe7 pic.twitter.com/76ThQjgJlu — CBS (@CBS) October 22, 2020

“Our right to vote has never been more precious or vital,” America Ferrera said in a statement. “This celebration is an opportunity to uplift our country and to inspire one another to joyfully act on our most fundamental right and responsibility as Americans.”

Ferrera recently appeared in a series of ads for the Democratic National Committee urging Latinos to vote early.

Alicia Keys said in a separate statement: “The purpose for this special is to remind and inspire all Americans of the power of their voice and their vote. It’s a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in.”

During the Grammy Awards in January, Keys called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Co-host Kerry Washington serves as a celebrity chair of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative, which is pushing youth voter turnout as well as vote by mail.

Other celebrities set to appear during next week’s broadcast include Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Natalie Portman, Shawn Mendes, and Cardi B paramour Offset.

Among the Republicans scheduled to participate are Condoleezza Rice and Jon Kasich.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com