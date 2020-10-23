Rose McGowan Says Facebook Deactivated Her Account over Presidential Debate: ‘This One Smells Like Dems’

Actress Rose McGowan, who has publicly denounced Joe Biden as a fraud and a liar, is accusing Facebook and Twitter of trying to suppress her freedom of speech, adding that she suspects the censorship is the work of the Democratic party.

McGowan said in a message posted to Twitter that Facebook “deactivated” her account hours after she posted that she would have a response to Thursday’s presidential debate. A review of her Facebook page showed that it appears to be active as of Friday morning. It remains unclear if the actress is currently able to access the account. Her last Facebook post is dated October 19.

The actress is also accusing Twitter of suppressing her tweets, saying that her followers are having trouble seeing and retweeting her posts. She also said her recent tweets about Biden, the Clintons, and Jeffrey Epstein are only getting less than 300 “likes.” In the last 24 hours, her tweets have only averaged 240 “likes,” she said.

A review of McGowan’s tweets in the past day show that some of them have received well more than 1,000 “likes,” though it remains unclear if this happened after she posted her complaint.

“This is not about popularity. This is corruption,” McGowan said. The Charmed star added: “I’ve been a victim of conspiracies before this one smells like Dems.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Facebook and Twitter for comment, but has so far received no reply.

Rose McGowan has aggressively criticized Joe Biden over the sexual assault accusations brought by Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges that Biden assaulted her nearly three decades ago. In August, the actress called out Biden and Democratic party leaders for failing to take Reade’s claims seriously.

“@JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” she tweeted.

You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020

More recently, McGowan said she is suing attorneys David Boies and Lisa Bloom, who both worked for Harvey Weinstein at various points. She also said she is suing Weinstein and Black Cube, the private intelligence group, claiming that the organization tormented her at Weinstein’s behest.

“What these monsters did to me before the articles came out exposing Weinstein, during and after would have killed most people, but I’m still here,” she wrote on Facebook last month.

McGowan has alleged that Harvey Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, and that Hollywood and the media ignored her accusation for years.

Facebook and Twitter are facing mounting accusations that they are actively censoring accounts and news stories that are critical of Joe Biden and other Democrats.

The social media giants have suppressed recent stories in the New York Post on Hunter Biden’s business dealings in the Ukraine and China that have shaken the Biden campaign in the final weeks of the presidential election. Twitter has locked the Post’s account as well as accounts of members of President Trump’s campaign and White House staff.

