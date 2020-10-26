Cher Rewrites 1940s Classic ‘Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe’ as Biden Campaign Song

Leftist pop star Cher has re-written a 1940s classic tune “Happiness is a Thing Called Joe,” making the Joe Biden presidential campaign song, which debuted Sunday night during the “I Will Vote” online campaign fundraiser.

On Monday, Cher debuted “Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe,” adding the word “just” to the title of the original “Happiness is a Thing Called Joe,” from the 1943 film musical, A Cabin the the Sky.

“He’s got a smile that makes the lilacs want to grow,” Cher croons before diving into political themes. Right now our country’s gloomy, fear is in the air. Joe will keep us safe, that’s all we need to know.”

“But when Joe smiles at us, compassion fills the air,” Cher sings, concluding by saying “President Joe” several times.

Watch below:

Here’s the original, Oscar-nominated rendition of the classic tune sung by Ethel Waters.

Watch below:

Sunday night’s celebrity mega bash included performances from Pink, John Legend, Dave Matthews, Black Eyed Peas, Darren Criss, and A$AP Ferg and rants about voting and other topics from Helen Mirren, Armie Hammer, Whoopi Goldberg, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer.

Along with the stars, Joe and Jill Biden appeared via video link, as did vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

It was during this event that Joe Biden seemed to confuse Donald Trump with George W. Bush.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. "4 more years of George, uh, George…" pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Cher, of course, has hit the cmapign trail for Joe Biden. She told a small crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday that if President Donald Trump is reelected, America “will have nothing” other than “what Putin’s idea of heaven is.”

“Vote, because, if you don’t vote, we’ll have nothing. If he gets another four years in office, we will have nothing. We will have Putin’s idea of what heaven is. We will have Erdogan’s idea of what heave is,” said Cher. “We will have all of these people, all these autocrats who will have his ear, who will be paying him money, and we will have no power.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.