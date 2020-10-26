Actress Sandra Bernhard: Amy Coney Barrett Is Controlled By Her Religious Dogma, Has Total Contempt of Other Women

Comedian-actress Sandra Bernhard has lashed out at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, claiming without evidence that the prospective justice harbors “contempt for other women” and will “destroy” gay marriage.

“She is controlled by her religious dogma,” the Hollywood celebrity said, in reference to Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith.

Sandra Bernhard made the accusations in a tweet Monday afternoon just hours before the Senate was expected to vote to confirm Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas is scheduled to swear in Coney Barrett late Monday.

“Not [a] shred of doubt that this woman has total contempt of other women who demand #reproductivejustice she will do anything to destroy #LGBTQ marriage & protection,” Bernhard tweeted. “She is controlled by her religious dogma & has relented all sense of intellectual acuity we need to brace ourselves.”

Her words echoed those of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who said during Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings to the Court of Appeals in 2017 that the “dogma lives loudly within you.”

not shred of doubt that this woman has total contempt of other women who demand #reproductivejustice she will do anything to destroy #LGBTQ marriage & protection, she is controlled by her religious dogma & has relented all sense of intellectual acuity we need to brace ourselves https://t.co/H71B3ZzFfg — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) October 26, 2020

During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Coney Barrett declined to offer her opinions on the subjects of gay marriage and abortion. She told Senators that she wasn’t hostile to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

On Monday, Bernhard also declared the Supreme Court “irrelevant from this moment on.”

put it all on hold #SCOTUS is irrelevant from this moment on. we will find ways around it, and elevate our democracy once again https://t.co/kstpPBSINo — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) October 26, 2020

Left-wing celebrities have aggressively attacked Coney Barrett since President Donald Trump announced her nomination, launching social media offensives against her and even her family members.

Bernhard, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy, earlier declared that Coney Barrett’s nomination represented a “dangerous moment for our democracy.”

this is a dangerous moment for our democracy this woman can not be our new #SCOTUSnominee she is ruled by her religion & therefore cannot separate herself from informed decisions https://t.co/PjstCGy9RI — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) October 11, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com