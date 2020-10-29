7 Bizarre Celebrity Voting Videos: Lizzo Twerks, Lady Gaga Struts, Drew Barrymore Freaks Out

A group of Hollywood celebrities has turned the act of voting into a form of flamboyant self-expression as they used social media to broadcast their participation in the democratic process. Stars including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry posted Instagram videos in which they encouraged their fans to cast their ballots, the earlier the better.
Lizzo posted a video showing her twerking after submitting her mail-in ballot in a designated drop box. The Grammy-winning pop star wore an American flag-themed halter top paired with short shorts.
I VOTED. This is my 3rd time voting in my whole life. When you think about how few and far in between that is it really puts things into perspective! I believe this is the beginning of making voting ACCESSIBLE and FAIR so that this country reflects its people. To all my activists, thank you for your constant organizing & service. Let’s get our vote in so we can get back to the good fight for true liberty and justice for ALL. Have YOU voted yet?
Lady Gaga strutted in extra-high disco boots to drop off her mail-in ballot, with the lyrics of her Chromatica single “Babylon” playing in the background: “Strut it out, walk a mile Serve it ancient city style.”
Drew Barrymore flipped out and danced around shouting “I get to vote!” upon receiving her mail-in ballot.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posted a video in which they performed a vocal duet about voting in person, adapted from the children’s song “Rise and Shine and Give God the Glory.”
mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS! ♥️ #votenow #bringsnacks 1866OURVOTE
Sophia Bush posted a video showing her submitting her mail-in ballot and wearing a t-shirt reading “I am a voter.”
IT’S TIME TO VOTE! ♀️ Show me your #runwaytothepolls! And make sure you text VOTE to 26797 to find out if you can vote early or vote by mail in your state! @iamavoter #iamavoter • Thank you to our @lizzobeeating for the jam! And thanks to my IAAV teammate for letting me use your insane movie set driveway as a runway
Recent Emmy winner Zendaya posed with a friend in front a a ballot drop box.
Actress-director Elizabeth Banks shot a PSA for NBC News in which she encouraged people to vote early — because “you get cupcakes.”
