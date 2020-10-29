CBS Greenlights Climate Change Drama ‘Antarctica’

CBS is developing a climate change drama following America’s effort to colonize Antarctica in response to global warming “reshaping the globe.”

The show is being developed by writer Paul Grellong (Amazon Studios’ The Boys) and producer Josh Berman, according to Deadline.

The series, to be titled Antarctica, will reportedly follow the posting of a troubled FBI agent to the Antarctic as the United States begins colonizing the region ahead of its acceptance as the 51st state. The drama will center upon how climate change is “reshaping the globe,” the producers claim.

The CBS global warming series is not the only such series in development.

The Office star Rainn Wilson recently hosted a documentary series with teenaged environmental activist Greta Thunberg to help teach all you “idiots” about climate change.

Watch below:

“Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will be among Wilson’s guests as he embarks on a life-changing journey from an every day, well-intentioned but uninformed liberal to strident climate activist,” Deadline reported in July. Combining his wry, self-deprecating humor with genuine interest, the series brings viewers along the journey to learn what we need to do to protect our planet.”

The six-part series aired earlier this year.

Hollywood also pushed several climate change-themed shows late last year before the coronavirus shut down the entertainment industry. Some of the most prominent projects included HBO’s Years and Years, starring Emma Thompson, and Apple’s Losing Earth, the latter of which was based on a New York Times Magazine article about climate change.

