Ice Cube: I Skipped Kamala Harris’s Celebrity Zoom Call Because ‘I Want to Get Things Done,’ Not ‘Have a Rallying Cry Conversation’

Rapper Ice Cube says he skipped a Zoom call with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and several other celebrities, including rappers Snoop Dogg and Killer Mike, because he wanted to move forward with the work of advancing his Contract with Black America plan instead of having what he called a “rallying cry conversation.”

In an interview with Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, host Claudia Jordan asked: “Kamala Harris’s folks reached out to you and wanted you to be on this Zoom call because they thought your voice was important. Why did you choose to not participate in that?”

“We spent a lot of people’s time putting the contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive,” responded Ice Cube, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson.

The 51-year-old movie star and chart-topping rapper added that his lawyer “has a connection with Kamala Harris, and I was promised a call that I never received. So that’s why I didn’t feel like I wanted to be on that Zoom call” with the other celebrities.

“I feel like our plan is so broad you can’t talk about it with 12 other people who had nothing to do with it,” Ice Cube continued. “I wanted to have a serious conversation and not just a rally cry conversation.”

Ice Cube turning down the celebrity Zoom call with Harries comes just weeks after he met with President Donald Trump’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to discuss his “Contract With Black America,” a plan he released earlier this year aimed at addressing racial equality. Responding to criticism from the left about his decision to work with the Trump White House, Ice Cube pointed out that he would work with anyone in a position to effect change.

“They listed, heard what I had to say, and pumped up their plan and presented it to the people on September, I believe 24,” he said in a recent interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace. “I told everybody that, you know, I’m not playing politics with this. I’m willing to meet with anybody who could bring this to life and make it a reality.”

Ice Cube also revealed details about his conversation with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA). Ice Cube said he was told to wait his turn. The Congressman has denied that claim but Ice Cube challenged Rep. Richmond to release video of their Zoom call.

Instead of going back and forth Congressman, please release the Zoom meeting so the world can see what was said by all. https://t.co/xfKz4s4Wyf — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 27, 2020

“When I had the Zoom call with the DNC, the Democratic Party, we was on the call for probably over 45 minutes, and we never even got to the Contract with Black America,” Ice Cube said on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens. “We never went through any of the points that needs to be dealt with when it comes to the situation in this country.”

