Ice Cube Praises Trump’s Platinum Plan: ‘I Like That It’s Aimed Toward Black Americans, That’s the Key’

Rapper, actor, and Big3 basketball league founder Ice Cube dismissed criticism of his work with President Donald Trump on the Platinum Plan for black Americans and praised the president’s latest economic and educational plan for being “aimed toward black Americans.”

Last month, the rapper shocked Hollywood and the left when he said he worked with the Trump administration on a plan to improve the lives of blacks. Ice Cube said the Democrats wanted to wait until “after the election” to work with him on a plan for black Americans.

Almost immediately, the rapper was criticized by liberals and celebrities. Leftist MSNBC talker Joe Scarborough accusing Ice Cube of siding with racism for working with Trump on the Platinum Plan.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Ice Cube dismissed Scarborough as just another pundit “popping off.”

“Who cares?” Ice Cube said during his appearance on Mornings With Maria. “At the end of the day, they’re mad because I’m just willing to work with anybody that’s willing to work with me to see some of these things that’s in the contract with Black America come to pass.”

Bartiromo asked the rapper if he likes Donald Trump’s “Platinum plan.”

“I like that it’s aimed towards black Americans,” Ice Cub said, “you know, that’s the key. i just think whatever we do got to be aimed towards black Americans.”

Watch below:

The rapper added that he has “been getting pushback ever since I came out with the contract with Black America, from everybody who really don’t want us to … have real demands, but people who just want us to basically shut up and vote and I’m not going to do that.”

“I’m a citizen of this country just like everybody else, and I can say what I want to say,” Ice Cube stated. “I’m not aligned with anybody’s personal views,” he said, “I only care about what they do in public as far as helping the public and you know, empty rhetoric, empty talk, everybody’s popping off, at the end of the day we need to get what we need in this country to survive. If we don’t get that, this country won’t survive.”

Ice Cube dismissed criticism of his efforts to come up with solutions for blacks and he’s not just going to “shut up and rap.”

“What we know is we’ve been part of both parties as at some point in American history, and our situation hasn’t changed. So, we have to do something different,” he said, adding that he’s “pleading with not only the government but the private sector to come up with a solution that can help America.”

Cube also noted he is not making assumptions or taking anything for granted, even with his work with the Trump administration.

“I feel people want something different other than empty promises. Right now, these are just campaign promises. That’s all they are… they’re just words on a piece of paper,” he said. “We really need help. I’m sick of playing this political game.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.