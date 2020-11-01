Watch: Debra Messing Busts Hip Hop Dance in ‘Kamala’ T-Shirt in PA

Donning a “Kamala” T-shirt and dancing to hip hop music, actress and left-wing activist Debra Messing took to the streets of Pennsylvania on Saturday to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Messing, appearing alongside actress Kathy Najimy, the pair met up with fellow Democratic Party activists and supporters at the Voter Activation Center in Jenkintown, north of Philadelphia.

“You never know what’ll happen on the campaign trail!” Debra Messing wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of she and Najimy addressing activists before spontaneously dancing to a hip hop song. “We visited the Voter Activation Center in Philly to thank all the volunteers and local election workers for their commitment and enthusiasm, and then…..D A N C E B R E A K !”

After busting out in dance, the two women went door-to-door to rally voters ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election, where the result in Pennsylvania could prove crucial to who takes home the presidency.

Debra Messing remains one of the most unhinged of Joe Biden’s Hollywood supporters. In September, the Will & Grace star falsely described President Donald Trump as a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter, receiving no sanctions from the social media company in the process. She has also courted controversy for her racist remarks, after last year suggesting that Trump’s African-American supporters must suffer from a mental illness.

Messing and Najimy campaigning for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party took place as Trump held an impressively large rally in Newtown, Pennsylvania, that has caused concern within left-wing circles about potential voter enthusiasm. According to a poll taken by the Trafalgar Group released earlier this week, Trump has taken a narrow lead in the state after months of trailing Biden by up to 10 points.

