John Leguizamo Compares Floridians to Rats After Trump Wins State: You’re ‘Dead to Me’

Colombian-born actor John Leguizamo compared Floridians to rats after President Donald Trump secured a convincing victory in the Sunshine State with the support of Cubans and Venezuelans voting for the president over Joe Biden on Election Day.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Leguizamo called Floridians “lemmings,” a term typically used for rodents such as rats, mice, hamsters, and gerbils. The John Wick star said the “lemmings” could kill themselves by driving golf courts into the ocean, adding that the state is now “dead” to him.

“Florida is dead to me!” Leguizamo wrote on Twitter. “Let the lemmings drive their golf carts into the ocean!”

Florida is dead to me! Let the lemmings drive their golf carts into the ocean! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 4, 2020

After hours of the mainstream media refusing to declare Trump the winner of Florida, traditionally a vital swing state in determining the outcome of presidential elections, the president was finally declared victorious around midnight after securing more than a three-point lead over Joe Biden in the state.

An important factor in Trump’s victory in Florida was the increasing support of the state’s extremely large Hispanic community, particularly among Cubans and Venezuelans whose experiences of socialism have made them far more loyal to the Republican Party than the Democrats. The president also grew his support in 2020 among Latino men and women.

Leguizamo was far from the only leftist celebrity furious by the shifting political landscape in Florida. Shortly after the result became clear, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show tweeted a video showing the state blowing.

Do we have this technology yet? pic.twitter.com/jjqKemqFtO — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2020

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.