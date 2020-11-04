Michael Rapaport: ‘You’re a Dumb F**k’ If You Think Black and Hispanics Who Voted for Trump Are ‘Sellouts’

Actor Michael Rapaport threw down on every critic, commentator, and pundit who’ve spent the last four years smearing all white Trump voters as “racists” while claiming that black and Hispanic Americans who voted for President Trump are “sell-outs.”

“I’m gonna tell you guys something … if motherfuckers think that every single one of the white people that voted for Trump is a racist, and that’s why they voted for Trump is simple because they’re clench-fist, grinding their teeth racists, you’re fucking dumb,” Michael Rapaport began in his post-Election Day video ruefully reminding viewers that he voted for “cadaver Joe Biden.”

***Language warning***:

1-Nobody thinks every person that voted 4 Trump is racist 2–sure we all know people that prioritize personal ideals over altruistic ideals 3- most Cubans notoriously identify as white & not latins facts 4- he ran on race ( let’s take our country back ) which why there synonymous — Rich Dollaz (@richdollaz) November 4, 2020

Rapaport also slammed those who dismiss the blacks and Latinos who voted for Trump as merely “sellouts.”

“And what’s the excuse for the black people, the Latino, the Latino-x, and the Asian people that also voted for Trump,” he continued. “It ain’t that fucking simple.” Rapaport slammed people for claiming that “all the black people and all the Latino people who voted for Trump are sellouts.”

Rapaport went to say that the left needs to “stop generalizing” and cease the habit of categorizing people by their race as if “all black people should think ‘this’ way, and all Jewish people should think ‘that’ way.”

“You’re a dumb fuck if you think that,” he added. “I don’t care who you are.”

The actor concluded, saying, “you’re a fucking dumb fuck if you think it’s that simple… but if you think the simple reason why they’re voting for Donald Trump is because they’re racist, or they support racists, or they’re OK with racism, you’re a dumb fuck. Stop generalizing people…”

Indeed, the numbers show that Donald Trump actually increased his vote totals among all minorities for this 2020 election.

Rapaport included several more tweets with statistics showing that Trump’s share of the black vote went from 13 percent in 2016 to 18 percent in 2020. Also, the black female vote doubled to 8 percent this year over 2016, as did the numbers among Latino men and women.

Liberal pollster Nate Cohn said something similar on Election Night when Florida went early for Trump.

“As you can see, Trump is doing way, way better than 2016 in Hispanic and Cuban areas. He’s also doing better in majority black precincts. Biden is doing better in older and relatively white areas, as you can see. But not by much–and that doesn’t cut it in diverse FL,” he tweeted.

As you can see, Trump is doing way, way better than 2016 in Hispanic and Cuban areas. He's also doing better in majority black precincts. Biden *is* doing better in older and relatively white areas, as you can see. But not by much–and that doesn't cut it in diverse FL — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 4, 2020

