Time to Heal: Rapper YG’s ‘F**k Donald Trump’ Soars to #1 After Election

California rapper YG’s anti-Trump anthem “FDT” (Fuck Donald Trump) skyrocketed on iTunes post-election after several establishment media outlets declared Joe Biden (D) the winner of the contested presidential election.

“FDT” reemerged on Saturday, shortly taking the status as the most played song on iTunes. According to Billboard, people downloaded the anti-Trump anthem “3,000 times, according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, a 740% gain over the song’s sales count on Nov. 6.”

Per Billboard:

The sales boosts of “FDT” actually began on Nov. 3, the day of the presidential election, the results of which were drawn out over multiple days due to the closeness of the vote tallies between Biden and President Donald Trump in a variety of states. In the four days preceding Nov. 7 (Nov. 3-6), the song scored 2,000 downloads, up 233% from the previous four-day period (Oct. 30-Nov. 2).

The death-threat laced song, which features the late Nipsey Hussle, compares Trump to Adolf Hitler and includes the following lyrics:

Yeah, nigga, fuck Donald Trump

Yeah, yeah, fuck Donald Trump I got a question

How’d he make it this far? How the fuck did it begin?

A Trump rally sounds like Hitler in Berlin

Or KKK shit, now I’m goin’ in I’m just sayin’ what’s real, I don’t give a fuck who I offend

‘Cause it’s gotta be said, it’s gotta be said

It’s off the top like the toupee on Donald Trump’s head

This man’s not peaceful, racism’s evil

This man hates Muslims, that’s a billion fuckin’ people

If truth be told, Donald is a terrorist

The explicit nature of the song prompted Secret Service to launch an investigation following its release in 2016.

“Secret Service hollering at the label,” YG complained at the time. “They asked to see the lyrics on my album to see if I’m talking about Trump on my album, because if I’m talking about him on my album they’re going to try and take it off the shelves.”

The rapper suggested that the song was part of a greater effort to “motivate the young people to vote.”

Following the media’s announcement, The Voice host John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen shared a video of themselves dancing to the graphic anthem.

Notably, the election news also thrust Miley Cyrus’s 2009 hit “Party in USA” into the spotlight, reclaiming its status on U.S. iTunes’ top 200 list.

.@MileyCyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." has re-entered the top 200 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) November 7, 2020

“Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris,” the anti-Trump actress-singer wrote alongside a celebratory video featuring Biden, Harris, and her hit song.