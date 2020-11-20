Rob Reiner Calls for Commission to Investigate Trump for Crimes After He Leaves Office

The Russia collusion narrative failed. The impeachment failed. But Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner is still holding out hope that President Donald Trump will one day be led away in handcuffs.

The Princess Bride director is demanding the creation of a “non-partisan commission” to investigate President Trump after he leaves the White House, saying that it is necessary to “restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

Reiner, who actively campaigned and raised money for Joe Biden, also said the commission will “repair the damage” that President Trump has supposedly inflicted on democracy.

“After Trump leaves, and he will, to repair the damage he has caused Democracy, it will be imperative that a non partisan commission be formed to investigate him for Federal Crimes. It will be the only way we can restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” the filmmaker tweeted on Friday.

Reiner hasn’t proposed any similar commissions to investigate former President Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton.

The filmmaker also called President Trump “illegitimate” and “mentally ill” in a separate tweet, suggesting that the president’s resolve to challenge election results in certain battleground states “will do permanent damage to our Democracy.”

Reiner’s demand comes as the left steps up calls to shame and blacklist Trump associates and supporters. Some Democrats recently floated the idea of “The Trump Accountability Project,” which would create a database of Trump allies and even federal judges appointed by the president.

But the idea was abandoned after it was widely criticized as un-American.

In some elite universities, students are demanding that anyone associated with the Trump administration be prevented from working or speaking on campus. Harvard students are circulating a petition to ban former Trump staffers from the university under a proposed “system of accountability.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who graduated from Harvard Law School, has called on the university to reject the petition.

