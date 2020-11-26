Hollywood Celebrities Throw Tantrum After Trump Pardons Michael Flynn: ‘Criminal Pardons the Traitor’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities threw a temper tantrum after President Donald Trump pardoned Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.), the day before Thanksgiving. The stars accused the commander in chief of being a “thug and a crook,” and putting Russia first.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced that Flynn is receiving a full pardon. “It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

The White House said that Flynn shouldn’t need to be pardoned because he was the innocent target of a partisan attack.

“The President has pardoned General Flynn because he should never have been prosecuted,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “An independent review of General Flynn’s case by the Department of Justice—conducted by respected career professionals—supports this conclusion. In fact, the Department of Justice has firmly concluded that the charges against General Flynn should be dropped. This Full Pardon achieves that objective, finally bringing to an end the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man.”

In response, Flynn tweeted “Jeremiah 1:19” that says: “And they shall fight against thee; but they shall not prevail against thee; for I am with thee, saith the Lord, to deliver thee.”

Hollywood stars flew into a rage after news of Flynn’s pardon broke. Trump-hating filmmaker Rob Reiner was among the first to pile on, calling both the president and Flynn criminals: “A Criminal pardons another Criminal who committed Federal Crimes to protect the other Criminal from his Federal Crimes.”

Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette tweeted that President Trump “just pardoned a man who admitted he lied under oath in an investigation into Russia attacking America in 2016.” She also used the hashtag #RussiaFirst.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to having lied to the FBI in a White House meeting about whether he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia. But there has been significant doubt cast upon that plea. FBI documents unsealed earlier this year showed that agents strategized about getting Flynn to admit to breaking the Logan Act or getting him to lie so that he could be prosecuted or fired.

Author Stephen King tweeted, “The crook pardoned the crook.”

The Hangover star Ken Jeong expressed his sentiments by posting a meme calling the president a “traitor.”

Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay called the president a “thug and a crook.” She also launched a tirade against Trump, saying “You’ll never experience true joy, peace and honor in your life.”

Seinfeld writer Larry Charles continued to insist that President Trump and Flynn committed “treason.”

Comedian Sandra Bernhard participated in the pile-on, calling Flynn a criminal.

Son of Anarchy star Ron Perlman said to Trump “Pardon this, muthafucka!”

Just a days after extending an olive branch to the tens of millions of Americans who voted for Trump, saying it’s time we all “move forward together,” actress Alyssa Milano said that the president is “going to pardon all these assholes.”

Actress Rosie falsely claimed the president’s pardon an “abuse of power.”

WTF?!

Bette Midler dug deep and said “The criminal pardons the traitor.”

