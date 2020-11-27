With the Senate majority leadership but two seats away, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” Now failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is leading an effort to win both seats, teaming with a group of Hollywood entertainers, including NBC’s The Voice star and singer John Legend and actor-rapper Common for a “Rock the Runoff” get out the vote concert.

Stacey Abrams, who lost her 2018 election by more than 50,000 votes and refused to concede, will be joined by Legend and Common, and others for a December 3 concert to raise money for the two Democrat candidates for U.S. Senate that face a runoff election on January 5.

Two Democrats are vying to win seats in the U.S. Senate, and if they do, the balance of power in the upper chamber will switch from GOP control to the Democrats. Democrat Raphael Warnock faces incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging siting Republican Senator David Perdue.

The streaming event is sponsored by the Fair Fight PAC, a money-raising political action committee that Abrams started after losing her bid to become governor of Georgia. Abrams claims to have started her PAC to “mitigate voter suppression.”

Tickets for the online concert range from a “grassroots” cost of $5 to a “host” level of $25,000. Tickets are ostensibly open for purchase only to U.S. citizens in compliance with U.S. election laws. Also performing in the virtual concert is Earthgang, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, and the Indigo Girls. Others may be announced later.

Abrams and her retinue of entertainers are far from Hollywood’s only denizens trying to cajole Georgia voters into electing the Ossoff and Warnock. Hollywood elites including Mandy Moore, Alyssa Milano, John Cusack, Jon Cryer, Kerry Washington, and others have begun raising money and advocating for the leftist Senate candidates in Georgia.

Some celebs, such as Debra Messing, even joined phone banking efforts to get these two Democrats elected.

