Rob Reiner: ‘Survival of Our Democracy’ Depends on Trump Family Being Prosecuted

Far-left Hollywood director Rob Reiner has warned that the very survival of American democracy depends on whether members of President Donald Trump’s family and administration face criminal prosecution.

Posting on Twitter, Reiner referenced a report back in August that leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee last year made criminal referrals of Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner to the Department of Justice over suspicions they tried to mislead the committee during their testimony.

“Lest we forget. The GOP run Senate Intel Committee has referred Criminal proceedings to the DOJ against Kushner and Don Jr. We can not let the firehose of corruption gushing from this Crime Family go unchecked,” Reiner wrote. “The survival of our Democracy demands they all be prosecuted.”

Reiner, who is notorious for his wild, hyperbolic, and conspiratorial rantings on social media, has repeatedly claimed that the Trump family is engaged in a range of criminal activities, without providing any evidence they have done so.

Last month, the Princess Bride director similarly demanded the creation of a “non-partisan commission” to investigate Trump after he leaves the White House, declaring it necessary in order to “restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law.” He did not specify what crimes Trump would be investigated for.

“After Trump leaves, and he will, to repair the damage he has caused Democracy, it will be imperative that a non partisan commission be formed to investigate him for Federal Crimes,” Reiner wrote at the time. “It will be the only way we can restore faith in our Constitution and the Rule of Law.”

Over the past four years, Reiner has accused Trump of a variety of crimes, including “premeditated murder” over his response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. Regularly describing President Trump as a “white supremacist,” Reiner has also insisted that the president’s rising number of ethnic minority supporters are racist for backing him.

