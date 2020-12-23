Olivia Munn Dons ‘Kamalidays’ Sweatshirt: ‘Deck the Halls With Smart Strong Women’

Actress Olivia Munn donned a yellow “Kamalidays” sweatshirt, which read, “Deck the halls with smart, strong women, Kamala-la-la-la-la-la-la.”

“Happy Kamalidays!! My new fave holiday shirt by [Meena Harris],” tweeted Olivia Munn, who shared a photo of herself wearing the oversized sweatshirt.

Happy Kamalidays!! My new fave holiday shirt by @meenaharris ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/klf7r9flwx — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 23, 2020

“Fixed it,” replied one Twitter user, who commented on the actress’ tweet sharing an edited photo of the sweatshirt, which was changed to read, “Deck the halls with kids in handcuffs, Kamala-la-la-la-la-la-la.”

The tweet is likely in reference to Harris’ days working as a prosecutor, as she was known and heavily criticized for putting black men in prison for nonviolent drug charges.

Munn’s festive sweater arrives ahead of the January 5 Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which could make Kamala Harris one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history should the Democratic candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, win the two Senate elections next month.

Georgia is the epicenter in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C. If Democrats win the two races in Georgia, the Senate will be split 50-50, giving a future Vice President Harris the power to cast the tie-breaking votes, handing over control of the Senate to the Democrats. Last month, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Some of the issues Harris will be able to cast tie-breaking votes on include far-left cabinet nominees, ending the filibuster to allow Democrats to push through their far-left legislative agenda with a simple majority vote, and the AOC’s Green New Deal, and amnesty, among many other issues.

With the loss of the two Senate seats in Georgia, a Vice President Harris could also cast a tie-breaking vote to rescind President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, as well as establish universal mail-in voting and other fraud-friendly “election reform.”

