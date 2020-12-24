Kevin Spacey Delivers Suicide Prevention Christmas Message: To Those Contemplating Suicide, ‘Please Do Not Take that Step’

If it’s Christmas Eve, it must be time for another Keven Spacey video in what has become a Yuletide tradition for the disgraced Hollywood star.

Kevin Spacey posted his latest video message on Thursday, taking the subject of suicide prevention and urging people to seek help if they are feeling desperate.

“That’s right. What would Christmas Eve be without a message from me?” Spacey began in a snarky tone before quickly shifting into something more sincere.

“Listen, a lot of people have reached out to me this past year and share their own struggles, and my ability to be there for them has only been possible because of my own difficulties,” he said. “And while it’s been a privilege to offer support, I have to say frankly it’s also been beyond my abilities and it’s bigger than me.”

Watch below:

Spacey continued: “Because heartbreakingly, so may have talked about things having gotten so bad for them that they’ve contemplated take their own lives. And that’s enough for me to take an entirely different approach this year, to acknowledge their pain and say to anyone out there who’s struggling or contemplating that idea — please, please do not take that step.”

He added: “If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back is up against the wall, or if you feel there is no path for you whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path. And at this time, during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help because you are not alone.”

The former House of Cards actor concluded: “And so I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas, a great 2021, and say to all those out there who might be suffering: it gets better, it does get better. Happy holidays, everyone.”

Kevin Spacey’s career imploded in 2017 following accusations of sexual assault and harassment made by several men, including Rent actor Anthony Rapp. He quickly became persona non grata in Hollywood. His performance in All the Money in the World was cut and he was replaced by Christopher Plummer. He also lost his agent at CAA.

Since then, Spacey has posted annual Christmas Eve videos, usually in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.

The two-time Oscar winner gave a rare interview in May, in which he likened himself to workers being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, stating that he “can relate to what it feels like” as he was “suddenly told” he “can’t go back to work.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com