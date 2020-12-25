Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Christmas Magic in Balmain Tartan

First Lady Melania Trump is bringing the magic of Christmas …
@FLOTUS via Twitter
John Binder

First Lady Melania Trump is bringing the magic of Christmas in an appropriately-themed holiday ensemble while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania Trump wore a Balmain tartan shirt with a red pencil skirt and black suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos as she tracked Santa Claus’ travel around the world.

The Balmain flannel is on sale for about $690. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump previously wore the shirt in September 2017 to garden at the White House.

@FLOTUS via Twitter

@FLOTUS via Twitter

@FLOTUS via Twitter

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.