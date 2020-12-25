Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Christmas Magic in Balmain Tartan

First Lady Melania Trump is bringing the magic of Christmas in an appropriately-themed holiday ensemble while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania Trump wore a Balmain tartan shirt with a red pencil skirt and black suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos as she tracked Santa Claus’ travel around the world.

The Balmain flannel is on sale for about $690. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump previously wore the shirt in September 2017 to garden at the White House.

Every #Christmas Eve, I enjoy tracking Santa’s journey with children from across the country & @NoradSanta. Santa is on his way, so be sure to follow #NORADTracksSanta as he & his reindeer make their way around the world! #MerryChristmas! pic.twitter.com/VzjyUfyUYF — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2020

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.