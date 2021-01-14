Rose McGowan Slams Impeachment as ‘Cult Propaganda … Mass Distraction’: Elites Ignoring ‘Country’s Starving, Sick, And Poor’

Actress Rose McGowan has denounced the House of Representative’s impeachment of President Donald Trump, calling it “cult propaganda” for the left as well as an effort at “mass distraction.”

In a blistering tweet on Thursday, the Charmed star also blasted the country’s political ruling class, saying that elites are sowing division and ignoring the people who are “starving, sick, and poor.”

“This impeachment is Cult propaganda. A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country’s starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther,” she wrote, adding sarcastically, “Good thing the Elites are leading us!”

This impeachment is Cult propaganda. A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country’s starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther. Good thing the Elites are leading us! — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) January 14, 2021

McGowan’s condemnation stands in stark contrast to the rest of Hollywood, which erupted in joy late Wednesday after the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted for the second time to impeach President Trump. Stars including Chrissy Teigen, Patton Oswalt, and Rob Reiner celebrated the House vote.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, Rose McGowan has embarked on a scorched-Earth campaign against establishment Democrats, including Joe Biden, whom she has called a fraud and a liar.

The actress has accused Democrats and the mainstream media of trying to undermine Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against Biden, saying that they actively worked to discredit Reade in an effort to protect the presidential candidate. She singled out the New York Times for what she sees as their double standard when it comes to reporting sexual assault allegations against liberals versus conservatives.

Tara Reade has alleged that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was working as a Senate staffer, claiming that Biden used his fingers to penetrate her against her will. Biden has denied the accusation, claiming “it never, never happened.”

More recently, McGowan has hit out against social media giants Twitter and Facebook, saying that the companies have tried to suppress her voice in response to her social media activism.

McGowan has stated that Harvey Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, and that powerful people in Hollywood and the media ignored her accusation for years in order to protect the Democratic mega-donor.

