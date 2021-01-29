Nancy Sinatra: ‘I’ll Never Forgive’ Trump Voters — Hope the Anger ‘Doesn’t Kill Me’

Nancy Sinatra, daughter of the late singer Frank Sinatra, says she will “never forgive” the people who voted for former President Donald Trump and hopes the anger “doesn’t kill me.”

“I couldn’t believe that this great nation had sunk so low,” Sinatra said of Trump’s 2016 victory in an interview with The Guardian.

“I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever,” she added. “I have an angry place inside of me now. I hope it doesn’t kill me.”

The report added that Sinatra — who has been feeling depressed “about everything” — recalled being disgusted over Trump’s 2017 inauguration when the former president’s first dance with his wife Melania was her father’s hit song, “My Way.”

Trump had also played “My Way” again last week as he boarded Air Force One for the last time.

Throughout his presidential term, Sinatra has advocated for action on global warming, women’s rights, and health care. She believes President Joe Biden will change the U.S. for the better.

Sinatra added that she never says Trump’s name in conversations, and the last four years have taken a toll on her mental health.

“I’ve always tried desperately never to mention it, and if I did it would have been with a lowercase ‘t,'” she said.

“We squeaked by [in the election],” added Sinatra. “I don’t know what I would have done if Biden had lost. It crossed my mind to move to another country.”

In 2019, Sinatra lamented then-President Trump’s originalist Supreme Court nominees, accused him of starting a war, and declared that he should be impeached and removed due to the “clear and present danger” he poses to “our country and the world.”

