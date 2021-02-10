Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Fired by Lucasfilm Amid Social Media Controversy

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano was trending on Twitter earlier Wednesday and just hours later, Lucasfilm did just that. The studio said late Wednesday that Gina Carano is no longer a part of the cast of the popular Disney Plus-Star Wars series The Mandalorian, after Carano shared a social media post that critics said likened the experience of Jews during the Holocaust to the current U.S. political climate.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Her talent agency, UTA, has also dropped her as a client, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Carano fell under heavy criticism after she tweeted, then deleted, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children.”