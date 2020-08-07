‘Star Wars’ Star Gina Carano Fires Back at BLM ‘Cowards and Bullies’ Smearing Their Critics as Racists

MMA champion turned Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is refusing to buckle and bow to the woke social media trolls accusing her of “racism” after she posted an iconic WWII photo of a man refusing to give the Nazi salute.

The 38-year-old Deadpool actress has now been called “racist” and a “bootlicker” for posting the famous WWII photo of a man refusing to give the Nazi salute. Carano is also being attacked for not showing enough support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, #Ginacaranoisoverparty began trending on Twitter as hate-filled leftists began attacking the Fast & Furious 6 actress.

Soon enough the woke mob went on the attack:

But Carano did not shrink in the face of the woke mob. Carano, instead, fired back after one Twitter user said “These aren’t trolls, these are people trying to educate you so you can get on the right side of history.”

“In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not “educators”.. they are cowards and bullies,” Carano said.

The Black Lives Matter “protests” have erupted in violence routinely since the police-involved death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

During a recent meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) responded to the news that the so-called “peaceful protesters” in Portland have injured more than 100 police officers.

During the hearing, Department of Homeland Security acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said there have been 277 injuries to 140 officers in the city. After Cuccinelli relayed the statistic, Sen. Cruz noted, “that is not indicative of a peaceful protest.”

In July, it was reported that the ongoing two months of rioting has cost the city’s businesses more than $23 million in loss. And many of these businesses were minority owned.

