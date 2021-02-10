Rapper Kodak Black Offers to Pay College Tuition for Kids of Slain FBI Agents in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black has offered to pay the college tuition for the children of two FBI agents who were killed in Florida last week, stating that he knows what it’s like to grow up with a single parent.

“Kodak has always put kids first in his charitable donations. He has a passion for making sure kids in crisis are supported financially and emotionally,” said the rapper’s attorney Bradford Cohen to Fox News. “That being said, whatever he can do to help, he always offers his assistance. He gives his heartfelt condolences to the families and hopes his offer eases their pain.”

Two FBI agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, were shot dead last week while trying to serve a search warrant on a child pornography suspect in Florida. The suspect allegedly used a doorbell camera watch and shoot the agents through a closed door as they approached the home.

Now, Kodak Black has sent a letter to the FBI Miami Division offering to pay the college tuition for the late FBI agents’ children, adding that he is aware of the difficulties of losing loved ones, and what it’s like growing up in a single-parent home, according to a report by TMZ.

The report added that Cohen has a friend in the FBI’s Miami office who told him special agents Alfin and Schwartzenberger each have minor children. Alfin is survived by a 3-year-old child, and Schwartzenberger is survived by a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old.

Kodak Black — whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri — was among those to have received a pardon from then-President Donald Trump last month, having his sentence commutated. The 23-year-old rapper was imprisoned for weapons charges. Following his presidential pardon, Kodak Black thanked President Trump, and mentioned that he plans to “continue giving back.”

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” tweeted Kodak Black last month. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.

It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.