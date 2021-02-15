‘Croods’ Tops North American Box Office with $2.04M

(UPI) — The Nicolas Cage-Emma Stone animated adventure, The Croods: A New Age, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $2.04 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Judas and the Black Messiah with $2 million, followed by The Little Things at No. 3 with $1.9 million, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 4 with $1.3 million and The Marksman at No. 5 with $1.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Land at No. 6 with $940,000, Monster Hunter at No. 7 with $650,000, News of the World at No. 8 with $385,000, Promising Young Woman at No. 9 with $182,000 and The War with Grandpa at No. 10 with $180,000.

Several of the films in the Top 10 are also available on streaming or pay-per-view, home-theater platforms as part of a strategy to appeal to wider audiences during the coronavirus pandemic.