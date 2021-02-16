Report: Hasbro Stops Making Gina Carano’s ‘Star Wars’ Action Figure

Toy industry giant Hasbro has ceased production on the “Cara Dune” action figure following Gina Carano’s firing from Disney’s streaming series The Mandalorian.

On Monday, online retailer BigBadToyStore announced it would cancel all existing preorders of Cara Dune action figures in response to outrage over Carano’s social media profiles — which prompted Lucasfilm, owned by Disney, to fire her from the popular show. Carano faced backlash after linking modern American cancel culture to the Holocaust in a since-deleted message.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

“The ‘Star Wars’ Black [Series] Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received,” a spokesperson for BigBadToyStore told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement delivered by e-mail on Monday. “Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run. Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.”

Meanwhile, Carano has doubled down, railing against “cancel culture” in statements following the decision. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” she wrote on Twitter Friday. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”