‘South Park’ to Air Second Coronavirus Pandemic Special On MTV2 and Comedy Central

South Park is set to simulcast a second, hour-long coronavirus pandemic special on both MTV2 and Comedy Central, on March 10, according to a report.

The second coronavirus special will be entitled “South ParQ The Vaccination Special” and will feature a militant group that terrorizes the boys’ school to prevent teachers from getting the coronavirus vaccination, Deadline reported.

This latest coronavirus special comes almost five months after the 2020 season opener, entitled South ParQ The Pandemic Special, aired on Set. 30, ahead of the long-running show’s 24th season.

In last year’s coronavirus special, Randy found that pot sales were climbing during the pandemic. At the same time, Cartman railed about returning to in-person schooling and the “slavery” of the classroom as police officers replaced his teachers.

Watch below:

South Park commonly dives into the most controversial cultural and political topics of the day. Last year, for instance, the series ripped transgender athletes. The show really caused a stir with an attack on Chinese censors that have been deleting parts of TV shows and movies made in America. The long-running series has depicted and satirized Jesus Christ and other figures from myriad faiths.

China banned South Park in 2019, and series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker went on a tear roasting the communist regime over their censorship. The producers mocked China in a faux apology on Twitter:

But the show’s penchant for controversy has also gotten South Park in trouble with its own steaming partners. The show has had several of its episodes banned from HBO Max over content issues, as depictions of Muhammad violate Islamic proscriptions.

