‘Mayor Pete’ Documentary About Pete Buttigieg Lands at Amazon Studios

A documentary about U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his failed Democrat primary presidential campaign has landed at Amazon Studios. The documentary, entitled, Mayor Pete, will take its audience inside Buttigieg’s mission to be the first openly gay president in United States history, Variety reported.

Mayor Pete, directed by Jesse Moss, will show Buttigieg at home in Indiana with his husband, going back to the campaign’s early days, as well as examine Buttigieg’s contested victory in the Iowa caucuses. The documentary will be released later this year.

In the summer of 2019, Axios reported that a camera crew had already begun following Buttigieg’s campaign events, as a documentary was likely being filmed. At the time, the future of the film was contingent on the outcome of the former mayor’s campaign.

Pete Buttigieg ended up dropping out of the Democrat presidential primary on March 1 2020, ahead of the Super Tuesday elections, and after losing South Carolina to Joe Biden. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, went on to eventually become the U.S. Secretary of Transportation under the Biden administration.

Buttigieg is not the only Democrat candidate to have his political career receive the Hollywood treatment.

Last summer, Amazon Studios purchased the rights to a documentary on voting rights, entitled, All In: The Fight for Democracy, which prominently features failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The documentary was also fast tracked to a theatrical release ahead of election day.

In 2019, streaming giant Netflix shelled out a whopping $10 million for the rights to broadcast a documentary that follows the primary campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and three other candidates.

