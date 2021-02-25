‘Frasier’ Reboot Coming from Paramount With Kelsey Grammer Reprising Title Role

Feb. 24 (UPI) — Paramount+ announced Wednesday that a new Frasier series would come to the streaming service. Kelsey Grammer is confirmed to return in his trademark role.
Rumors of a Frasier revival began after the success of classic sitcom revivals like Fuller House and Will & Grace. As of Feb. 1 discussions were only in early stages on Frasier.
“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,” Grammer said in a statement.
Grammer debuted as Frasier Crane on Cheers as a love interest to Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), and therefore a foil to Sam Malone (Ted Danson). Crane remained on Cheers after Long left and for the duration of the show.
Crane got his own spinoff in 1993 after Cheers ended. On Frasier, Crane moved in with his father (John Mahoney) and brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). Crane became a radio show therapist for 11 seasons.
Mahoney died in 2018 at the age of 77. Paramount+’s statement did not indicate whether Pierce or Frasier costars Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin would be involved in the revival.
CBS All Access will change its name to Paramount+ on March 4. They have already begun advertising with famous Paramount characters from Star Trek, Dora the Explorer, Beavis and Butt-Head and more climbing to the top of Paramount Mountain, the studio logo.
Grammer will executive produce with writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.
