Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot, French Bulldogs Stolen in L.A.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, according to police.

Gaga’s dog walker, identified by TMZ as Ryan Fischer, was walking the “Rain on Me” singer’s French Bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in L.A. on Wednesday evening when he was assaulted by two men. Fischer is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division. Tippett told The Associated Press that the dogs belong to pop star Lady Gaga. It’s not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, the captain said.

Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division. Fischer was walking the dogs when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Tippett said. The assailants are said to have taken two of the dogs and fled in a vehicle.

Fischer tried to fight them off and was shot by one of the men wielding a semiautomatic handgun during the struggle. It’s not yet known if both men were armed.

The New York Post published purported police scanner audio on Wednesday the paper said “reveals the moment cops responded to Lady Gaga’s dog walker after he was shot and robbed.”

Fischer was rushed to a hospital and is listed as in “grave” condition.

Lady Gaga is offering a $500k reward for Gustav and Koji’s safe return with no questions asked.

Fischer, who owns a company he calls Valley Of The Dogs, has been watching the A Star Is Born star’s animals while she is in Rome, Italy, filming a Ridley Scott movie. Fischer recently posted a video featuring Gaga’s pups to Instagram:

