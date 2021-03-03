Michael Moore: White Texans Don’t Deserve the COVID-19 Vaccine After Mask Mandate Lifted

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said to Texans “you don’t need” the vaccine for COVID-19. Moore, minutes later, clarified himself and said “we must and will find a way to vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas,” excluding, still, millions of Texans he apparently deems undeserving of being immunized after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced that the state would be reopening “100 percent,” and that the mask mandate is being lifted.

“Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather,” wrote Moore in a tweet on Wednesday. “We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to [people] who are saving lives by wearing masks.”

Moore’s remarks come one day after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced that the state would be reopening “100 percent.”

In a follow-up tweet, however, Moore added said some people living in Texas should still be vaccinated, as long as they are minorities or poor.

“Yes, we must and will find a way to vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas,” Moore wrote. “To Texans who say, hey, it’s not me – it’s the Governor! Well, then, impeach and remove him. We’re tired of this. Don’t mess with Texas? Happy to oblige.”

Moore even went as far as to say that everyone else in the country “must find a way” to protect themselves “from the policies and politicians of Texas.”

“Btw – Houston is the first city in the country to record the presence of ALL the new variants of the coronavirus,” Moore wrote. “The rest of us must find a way to protect ourselves from the policies and politicians of Texas.”

In another follow-up tweet, the left-wing filmmaker noted that white Americans no longer make up majority of Texas, adding that Americans should “do everything we can to help that majority” from the white “bigots” who are “killing them.”

“Texas is no longer majority white,” Moore tweeted. “The 57% majority is Latinx and Black and Asian and Native American. So let’s do everything we can to help that majority remove the bigots and ignoramuses from office. It’s killing them, and it’s killing us.”

Last month, Moore attacked Rush Limbaugh after his death, stating he “can’t think of anybody who did more elevating the hate, elevating the racism, the misogyny,” and called the late radio legend and conservative pioneer’s audience “brainwashed.”

Moore is but the latest Hollywood elite to rage at Texas. He joins the like of left-wing celebrities Chelsea Handler, Bradley Whitford, and Stephen King.

