Oprah Winfrey Network Show ‘Queen Sugar’ Brands Any ‘Heterosexual Cisgendered White Male’ as ‘a Bad Guy’

Any “heterosexual cisgendered white male” is a beneficiary of a corrupt social system that oppresses various minorities, according to a character in Queen Sugar, a drama series on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The scene in question is of Calvin (Greg Vaughn) being castigated by his daughter Courtney (Annalisa Cochrane) for being a “heterosexual cisgendered white male.” Calvin’s girlfriend, Nova (Rutina Wesley), praises and condones Courtney’s remarks.

Watch below:



Transcript below:

Calvin: Okay when did I become the bad guy? Courtney: When you were born. Like every other heterosexual cisgendered white male. Calvin: Wait a minute. “When I was born”? What are they teaching you at this college? Courtney: I’m just saying, we’re all born into a system. Either works for us or against us. Of course we all have choices we can make, but there’s no such thing as neutrality. These facts bear themselves out in ways big and small. Like your comment about women being too aggressive at a game that is literally meant to be aggressive. Calvin: Have you been giving her lessons? Nova: No. But I must say…well said, young lady. Well said.

Queen Sugar was created by leftist Hollywood director Ava DuVernay, who supports the Black Lives Matter campaign, promotes racial and ethnic hiring quotas, and Branded former President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.”

Oprah Winfrey has repeatedly described America as a country running rampant with “systemic racism” and “white privilege.” Winfrey, owner of a $25 million private jet, multiple island homes, and who’s worth an estimated $2.6 billion holds that “racism” can be “unconscious” and that “racial injustice” is a phenomenon in America.

Winfrey described “whiteness” — a term she did not define — as a social and political “weapon” used by white people.