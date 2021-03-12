Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth to Genderless Baby

(UPI) — Emily Ratajkowski has given birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she announced on Instagram Thursday.

Ratajkowski uploaded a photo of herself breast feeding her newborn and announced the baby’s name — Sylvester Apollo Bear.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life,” Ratajkowski said.

The actress announced she was pregnant in October in an essay for Vogue. Ratajkowski said she will let the child decide its gender when it turns 18-years-old.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in February 2018.