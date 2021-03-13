Chris Harrison Not Returning for Next Season’s ‘Bachelorette’

Longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison will not return as host of the next season of The Bachelorette. It remains unclear what Harrison’s future will be with the Bachelor franchise.

Harrison will be temporarily replaced by rotating alums from the franchise, which include former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, according to a report by Variety.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks,” read a join statement from ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon.

The term “BIPOC” refers to black, Indigenous and people of color. “These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world,” the statement said.

Variety said sources close to the show say that no permanent decision has been made regarding Harrison’s future with the franchise, but strategy conversations “have been ongoing, constantly evolving, and remain fluid.”

Harrison stepped away from his role after facing heavy backlash for defending a contestant on The Bachelor, Rachael Kirkconnell, who was accused of “racism” after it was revealed that she attended an “Old South”-themed party in 2018 where she dressed up in an antebellum plantation-style dress and Native American garb.

Former NFL linebacker and FS1 host Emmanuel Acho replaced Harrison for the remainder of the Bachelor season.

