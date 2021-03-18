Julianne Moore Calls for ‘Stronger Gun Laws’ that Wouldn’t Have Stopped Atlanta Shooting

Actress Julianne Moore responded to the March 16, 2021, Atlanta shootings by pushing for passage of background check gun control and “stronger gun laws.” The Hannibal star decried “easy access to guns” in an Instagram post and called on the Senate to pass H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, both of which passed the House last week.

“Misogyny and racism are hateful ideologies that are made even more deadly in America by easy access to guns. It’s time for Congress to Act. We need stronger gun laws,” Julianne Moore told her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The Atlanta shooting suspect bought his gun at retail, which means a background check for the gun sale was part of the process.

On March 17, 2021, NBC News reported that the shooter’s gun was “purchased legally.” This means H.R. 8’s expansion of background checks, implementing them so they occur at private points-of sale versus only at retail points-of-sale, would have done nothing to hinder, much less stop the Atlanta attack.

H.R. 1446 impacts background check extensions, which come at the behest of FBI reviewers conducting the checks. NBC News noted that the shooter bought his gun the same day he used it criminally. Therefore, it appears no background check extension was in play, which means H.R. 1446 was irrelevant re: the Atlanta shootings.

Another Hollywood gun control activist, actor Bill Eichner, also reacted to the Atlanta shootings by pushing background checks.

A bill for expanded background checks passed the House recently (with 8 Republicans voting for it as well). We must put pressure on to get it passed in the Senate. The world will reopen soon to a newly empowered, vindictive MAGA/white supremacist population. We need protection. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 18, 2021

Again, the Atlanta shooter bought his gun at retail and a background check is part of that purchase process.

Hours before calling for background checks, Eichner tweeted in support of an “Assault Weapons” Ban, writing, “Destroy the filibuster and get this shit done!”

The Atlanta shooter did not use an “assault weapon” in his attacks. He used a 9mm handgun.

