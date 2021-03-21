Lizzo Announces Amazon Reality Show, Seeks ‘Big Girl Dancers and Models’

Pop star Lizzo has announced a plus-size model reality show with Amazon, in which contestants will compete for the chance to accompany the Grammy-winning star onstage as a member of her next dance crew.

“Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy,” reads the casting call for Lizzo’s new unscripted reality series in development with Amazon.

Lizzo adds that she is seeking dancers “who have for far too long been underrepresented and under-appreciated.”

“Where are all the big girls? That’s what I want to know,” Lizzo said in an Instagram video announcing the show.

“So me and Amazon are going to find out,” the pop star continued. “I’m developing an unscripted show with Amazon to find my next crew of big girl dancers and models. So bring yourself, and that ass.”

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!” Lizzo wrote in the video’s caption.

The description for the series — which is currently untitled — reads: “a new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

The show was first announced last year in August, after the deal was welcomed by Jen Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” Salke said at the time. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Last year, Lizzo claimed that the “body positivity” movement isn’t big enough, and that it has yet to “normalize” women sizes 18 and over, saying, “girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated” are not being featured often enough.

