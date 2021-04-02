Hollywood Celebrities Cheer Major League Baseball Pulling All-Star Game from Georgia: ‘Home Run’

Left-wing celebrities rejoiced after Major League Baseball (MLB) announced its decision to pull the All-Star game and the draft from Atlanta, Georgia, over the state’s recently passed election integrity law, which actually expands voting opportunities in the Peach State.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued a statement on Friday, attributing the decision to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signing an election integrity measure, SB 202, into law in the Peach State.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Manfred Jr. said, stating MLB “opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

This statement and Democratic opposition to Georgia’s law runs counter to national and statewide polling and surveys showing the majority of Americans, including the majority of black and Latino voters, supporting basic voter measures, such as state issued photo IDs.

Left-wing celebrities, many of whom routinely mischaracterize basic election integrity measures as voter suppression tactics, celebrated the MLB’s decision, ignoring the impact it will have on Atlanta, which has a significant black population.

“While I am broken hearted my home state of #GA will not host the #MLB #AllStarGame I stand with @MLB and their decision to stand against laws that are disproportionately affecting the great people of GA,” House of Cards star Michael Kelly said. “There is no place for #VoterSuppression in a democracy.”

While I am broken hearted my home state of #GA will not host the #MLB #AllStarGame I stand with @MLB and their decision to stand against laws that are disproportionately affecting the great people of GA.

There is no place for #VoterSuppression in a democracy.

Let’s go @Braves — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) April 2, 2021

“You reap what you sow,” Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said.

You reap what you sow. https://t.co/lMPkQyrhA8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 2, 2021

“#GeorgiaVoterSuppression is an existential crisis. #MLB made a powerful decision to stand AGAINST voter suppression. They will go down in the books as being on the right side of history,” said actress Debra Messing.

#GeorgiaVoterSuppression is an existential crisis. #MLB made a powerful decision to stand AGAINST voter suppression. They will go down in the books as being on the right side of history. https://t.co/WFAasjYQtA — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) April 2, 2021

“Yo Kemp, they drop-kicked the All-Star game out of your state. In other words, America’s ‘past time’ to have lowlife racist motherfuckers like you,” Hellboy star Ron Perlman remarked.

Yo Kemp, they drop-kicked the All-Star game out of your state. In other words, America’s “past time” to have lowlife racist motherfuckers like you. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) April 2, 2021

“Home run,” Ocean’s Thirteen actress Ellen Barkin said.

Star Trek star George Takei excitedly deemed the decision “the right call,” while left-wing actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano cheered, telling her 3.7 million Twitter followers, “Because there is nothing more American than baseball and democracy.” Actor-producer John Cusack also celebrated, calling the decision “great.”

Now that's the right call! MLB announces it is pulling this year's All-Star game and the amateur draft from Georgia. pic.twitter.com/4adQioSbCk — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 2, 2021

Because there is nothing more American than baseball and democracy. Thank you, @mlb. https://t.co/fz94oLcr4L — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2021

“good news Harry @harrylitman let’s keep #boycottgeorgia until they rescind this jim crow racist voting repression,” The King of Comedy star Sandra Bernhard wrote.

good news Harry @harrylitman let's keep #boycottgeorgia until they rescind this jim crow racist voting repression https://t.co/pbr4Fn0Es8 — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 2, 2021

Despite popular belief, Georgia’s election integrity law does not slash existing Election Day voting hours, nor does it reduce access to the polls, as Heritage Action extensively laid out in a post tackling the six main “myths” on the law, consistently touted by Democrats.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently issued a correction of its initial description of the election law, admitting that it would not limit voting hours, adding, “experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians, not limit them.”