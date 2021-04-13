‘Gutfeld!’ on Fox News Beats Jimmy Fallon, Bill Maher, ‘The Daily Show’ in Debut Week

Viewers who have grown tired of late-night comedy’s incessant left-wing bias made their feelings known last week by giving Fox News Channel’s Gutfeld! a strong debut, handily beating NBC’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon while nipping at the heels of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Gutfeld!, which stars long-time The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld, drew an average of 1.57 million viewers in its first five episodes last week. The show easily beat the Tonight Show, which averaged 1.38 million viewers and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, with 1.08 million.

The show also outpaced Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and TBS’ Conan.



Gutfeld! came close to matching ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s 1.58 million viewers. CBS’ Late Night with Stephen Colbert topped the ratings chart last week with an average of 1.93 million viewers.

Fox News said Gutfeld! has beat every CNN program in total viewers while also topping every MSNBC program in the 25-54 year old demographic with the exception of The Rachel Maddow Show.

Gutfeld! is Fox News’ first major foray into late-night comedy. The show features Greg Gutfeld and a panel of guests dissecting the day’s news in a humorous way. The hour-long weeknight program debuted April 5, and has featured guest appearances by Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth as well as frequent Fox News faces Katherine Timpf and Tyrus.

Late night comedians including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have frequently devoted their shows to bashing former President Donald Trump and his allies, while boosting President Biden and other left-wing leaders.

Kimmel recently interviewed Hunter Biden but failed to ask any questions about the laptop scandal or how he secured lucrative foreign deals while his father Joe Biden was vice president of the United States.

