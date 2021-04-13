Michael Moore Demands Gretchen Whitmer ‘Shut Down Restaurants, Bars, Businesses’: ‘Stay Home from School’

Leftist documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, reportedly worth $30 million, accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) of bringing a “tragedy” upon Michigan residents after “reopening the state of Michigan too soon.” Moore made his comments during an “emergency” edition of his podcast, Rumble, published Monday.

“I hate to say this, because I voted for her for governor, but she has been scared by people who seek to do violence to her, who bullied her. The business community — the Chamber of Commerce — who have insisted that she reopen everything and this has brought a tragedy upon this upon the state, and so I need everybody’s help in pressuring … Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, to close things down,” Moore said.

“Do not listen to the business community. Yes, they are losing money. There are programs to help them with getting some of this money back, and [for] what they can’t get back, there should be other programs that the Biden administration establishes so that these businesses don’t go bankrupt,” he continued.

“I just need you to help me put pressure on the governor of Michigan,” Michael Moore added. “She’s a pro-business governor. She comes from a business family. Her dad was a business executive.”

Listen below:

Moore did not identify any objective or specific metrics in terms of epidemiological or public health targets upon which his proposed state-wide shutdown of Michigan would be rescinded. His comments come on the heels of Whitmer calling for a voluntary two-week suspension of in-school classes, youth sports, and indoor dining in the state as coronavirus cases spike.

The Michigan governor has been roundly rebuked by local officials in the state who’ve condemned Whitmer over her measures to keep much of the state on lockdown.

“The governor Michigan has to shut the state down,” Moore demanded. “People need to stay at home. The schools … need shutdown, just for a little bit, not long. This is not some long-term thing here. This is just right now, immediately, to try and bring an end to this rapid rapid epidemic in Michigan of the U.K. variant.”

Moore did not specify the duration of his proposed lockdown.

URGENT. Michigan is in its own epidemic tonight. The UK variant is everywhere. 40% of new covid cases are young adults between 20-40. My plea tonight: Shut down the state. Send more vaccine. You can help. Listen to my emergency podcast on Apple https://t.co/uFwOFNka9U & Spotify. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 13, 2021

“Shut down the restaurants, the bars, the businesses,” Moore held. “People, stay home, just for a little bit. Stay home from school, just for a little bit. We made a mistake in reopening the state of Michigan too soon. Stop this back and forth, open [and] close, this isn’t working.”

Moore warned of the coronavirus “three-to-four-year pandemic” if his demanded lockdown is not implemented:

It’s critical, right now. This doesn’t need to happen. We’re never going to get through this, my friends. … We have to go back to what we had on one of my first podcasts back in February of 2020 about this virus [with] the doctors and the scientists I brought on continually to tell you over and over this is not a one-year pandemic. This is probably a three-to-four-year pandemic. Nobody wants to hear that, so because we didn’t want to listen to it, this is what we’re ending up with.

The Oscar-winner concluded by promoting mask-wearing and social distance. He said, “Everybody gets your shot. Everybody wear masks. Everybody keep your social distance. Wash your hands.”

At no point in his podcast did Moore provide any specific information on hospitalizations or ICU admissions, injuries or deaths, or the number of COVID-19 classes in Michigan.