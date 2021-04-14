Actress Hayley Hasselhoff Becomes First Plus-Size Playboy Cover Model

Actress Hayley Hasselhoff says that she is proud of herself after becoming the first ever plus-size model to be on the cover of Playboy Germany, adding that her famous father, actor David Hasselhoff, has been “supportive” of her posing nude.

“I’m so proud of myself for wanting to celebrate my body,” Hasselhoff told Daily Mail. “My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done.”

“You have to remember I’ve been in this industry since I was 14 and I’ve been a curve model since I was 14,” the 28-year-old model continued. “We all have different journeys in the curve industry, but for me, I started out as a curve model and I am still a curve model today.”

“There are a few photos that are tastefully nude where I’m topless,” Hasselhoff added.

The model went on to say that she believes being the first plus-size model on the cover of Playboy Germany is significant because it shows bigger women that “they have every right to celebrate their bodies” in the midst of “a global pandemic.”

“At the beginning, there were pieces of me like ‘oh Playboy…’ and then I had a think and I was like ‘oh cool!’ I get to make this movement for curve women during a global pandemic and let them know they have every right to celebrate their bodies,” she said.

Hasselhoff added that she “felt very empowered” when she left the Playboy photoshoot.

“I felt like I was grounded and had taken ownership of my body,” she said. “Everybody there knew it was for a bigger purpose and being able to showcase that women can be desired and loved no matter what shape or size they are.”

“If you’re a size two to somebody that’s a size 16-18, your body doesn’t have to be objectified if you celebrate it in such an artful way,” she added. “I am very, very proud of the photos — I think they look gorgeous.”

Hasselhoff also mentioned that the highlight of her photoshoot is that the body viewers see is all hers.

“That’s one of the best things about this shoot,” she said. “Looking at my body, that’s my body! And I’m like hell yeah girl, that’s you, that’s you all the way! I look at that cover and I’m like, my bum looks amazing!”

Late last year, plus-size model Paloma Elsesser also shared her excitement to be on the cover of Vogue magazine. The model broke down in tears of joy after seeing herself on the cover for the very first time.

